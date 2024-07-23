Russia, China discuss LNG supplies, electricity, coal projects — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia and China have negotiated supplies of liquefied natural gas and a number of joint projects in electricity and coal sectors, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Supplies of liquefied natural gas, implementation of joint projects in electricity, coal sectors are under discussion," he said.

Novak also noted positive dynamics in all areas within trade turnover with China, which is currently at record levels.

"Supply volumes increased last year, and oil and [supplies of] oil and petroleum products are on the rise this year," he said.