Trade between EAEU countries grows by 9.5% in January-April

GROZNY, July 15. /TASS/. Mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January - April 2024 increased by 9.5% compared to the same period last year, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said.

"According to preliminary data of national statistical services, mutual trade between states and the EAEU increased by another 9.5% in January - April 2024, compared to the same period in 2023," he said.

Volvach noted that generally the share of partners from CIS countries in Russia's foreign trade is growing. "While last year this share reached almost 15%, in January - April 2024 it already exceeded 16%. Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries in 2023 increased by almost 6% and in January - April this year it added another 9.5%, that is, we are increasing not only volumes, but also the growth rate of key macroeconomic and trade indicators," the Deputy Minister added.