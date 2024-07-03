Scientists to assess tourists' impact in Yamal's Ingilor Park

TASS, July 3. Scientists will assess the impact of tourism and will quote an acceptable number of visitors for the Ingilor Nature Park in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is home to a unique musk ox nursery, the regional government's press service said, adding scientists would test the vegetation cover, water and soil.

"The maximum allowable recreation rate will be calculated for the Ingilor Nature Park," the press service said. "The research results will prompt the maximum number of tourists to visit the natural park without damaging the environment. The work will be carried out by the Arctic Research Center. During the summer season, they will explore the park's territory and most popular tourist sites, such as Lake Bolshoy Hadatayeganlor, Schuchyi Lakes, and valleys of the Bolshaya Hadata and the Harbey Rivers."

Scientists will identify significant locations in areas affected by human influence and in virgin territories, they will analyze the vegetation, will sample water and soils.

"We plan a study to calculate the Ingilor Nature Park's recreational capacity for tourism purposes," Rostislav Loktev of the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies told TASS. "In other words, we will determine how many people may stay in a certain location without harming the nature."

Vitaly Borisyuk, deputy head of the region's Wildlife Protection Department, stressed the region had been developing for several years various natural territories, tourist routes, making them more attractive to travelers. The Ingilor Nature Park is the biggest attraction. The authorities have issued more than 900 permits this year.

About the nature of Yamal

The Ingilor Nature Park was established in 2022, the Jade Valley and Bolshoe Shchuchye Lake are located there. Presently, more than 120 musk oxen are kept in its aviary complex, and about 80 animals have been released into the wild over recent five years. The nursery is recognized as the largest musk ox nursery in the world. In June, the authorities reported a record number of musk oxen born in the park - 29 animals. Every year about 20 calves appear there. The earlier birth record was registered in 2023 - 28 calves.

There are 15 specially protected natural territories in Yamal. They are home to 153 species of animals, plants and fungi listed in the region's Red Data Book.

The region is actively developing tourist infrastructures under the Tourism and Hospitality National Project.