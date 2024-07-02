Arctic Floating University wraps up work at sections in Barents Sea

BARENTS SEA, July 2. /TASS/. Experts of the Arctic Floating University - 2024 on board the Professor Molchanov research vessel wrapped up work at oceanology sections in the Barents Sea, a TASS correspondent reported from the vessel.

A section is a line with points with fixed coordinates, where scientists make measurements and take water samples. One section ran from the Admiralteistva Peninsula of Novaya Zemlya towards the Victoria Island, the second section ran to Franz Josef Land. For this year, the expedition had not planned those sections, assuming the research would be further north. But due to the complicated ice situation in the north of Novaya Zemlya, the scientists were not able to make sections at designated points. Work at the sections was difficult due to strong winds, pitching and air temperatures around zero degrees.

"We have completed two sections and by midnight we expect to approach Franz Josef Land shores," the expedition's leader Alexander Saburov told TASS.

The researchers took samples at 25 stations. The deepest station was about 500 m. In the water devices measure temperature and salinity, and thus experts make a model of indicators variability in a section. It is used to see how water masses from the Atlantic spread into the Barents Sea. "We have completed all the planned works," said Viktor Merkulov of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

When working at the stations, meteorologists monitored the cloud cover and atmospheric phenomena. Cloud monitoring will continue round the clock throughout the voyage, and conditions of clouds are recorded hourly.

Radioactivity research

Scientists have sampled water and sediments for microplastics, heavy metals, various organic pollutants, as well as radionuclides - both natural and man-made. They will compare the obtained level of radionuclides with the data obtained at the same section in 2019.

"If we compare them with earlier results of the 1990s and 2000s, we may say that the Arctic has been gradually cleaning itself of man-made radioactivity, and this trend is positive. That is, without external emissions, man-made radioactivity will eventually come to naught, in fact, as man-made radionuclides disintegrate," Evgeny Yakovlev of the Federal Research Center for Integrated Arctic Studies (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Urals Branch), explained to TASS.

However, he continued, certain risks of the natural environment's changing radioactivity may be associated with global climate change. For example, after the nuclear tests of 1957-1962, Novaya Zemlya's glacial cover still keeps significant amounts of man-made radioactivity. Radioactive elements may enter the sea when glaciers are melting.

"Novaya Zemlya coastal zone has areas of increased radioactivity, increased content of those man-made radionuclides, in particular of caesium-137, which is directly associated with the release of radionuclides from glaciers. Thus, it may be another factor that may aggravate the radiation situation, and, of course, it must be studied," he added.

Plans for work on Franz Josef Land

The most part of Franz Josef Land's water area is under an ice field, but according to satellite images, there is no ice in the archipelago's southwest. Whether going ashore would be possible, may be clear only right near the islands. There may be attached ice, walking on which is out of question.

"In the next few days, work will be primarily onshore, in the area of the Northbrook, the Bell and the Mabel Islands. We will plan walking ashore depending on the ice conditions, meteorological situation, the presence of polar bears. In case of a favorable situation, all the ground groups, planned for the expedition, will work there," the expedition leader said.

The expedition has a few days to work at Franz Josef Land, he continued. The situation at Novaya Zemlya's north is abnormal presently - all planned points are under ice. "Novaya Zemlya has an abnormal situation, an unfavorable situation with sea ice, which has been pushed by westerly wind towards the archipelago's northern part, where there are points interesting to our expedition. Therefore, we will try to work as much as possible when going ashore on Franz Josef Land. And, if possible, we will continue oceanology work at other sections," he concluded.

Arctic Floating University - 2024

On June 25, the Arctic Floating University departed from Arkhangelsk to conduct research in the White and Barents Seas, on the Kolguev Island, on islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

The project's partners and sponsors are the Arkhangelsk Region's government, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, VTB Bank, Norilsk Nickel, Roshydromet (the hydrometeorology service), the Russian Arctic National Park, the Floating University Coordination Center at MIPT (Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; also known as PhysTech), the Nauka (Science) year-round youth educational center.