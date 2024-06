MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August moved up above $85 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since May 29, according to market data.

Brent futures had gained 0.72% to $85.02 a barrel but rolled back later to $85 per barrel, up 0.7%.

WTI futures added 1.22% and reached $80.53 per barrel.