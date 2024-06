MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The coordination center of the Russian government is monitoring hotel accommodation and transport services in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The coordination center is monitoring accommodation and transport services prices as part of a special project. We promptly respond in cases of deviations," the official said.

More than one million hotel suites are currently available in Russia, the deputy prime minister added.