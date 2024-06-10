Apple unveils iOS 18 with updated and new functions in existing apps

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Apple unveiled the new iOS 18 operating system with a number of updated functions in existing applications, and also added new functions including a game mode. The presentation was broadcast on the Apple YouTube channel.

The OS has expanded the capabilities for widgets and icons - now they can be moved to any location on the screen. There is now a setting for color themes on the start screen, and the control center has been updated. Each application can now be separately blocked or hidden - and unlocked, for example, using a password or Face ID.

Changes have been made to the messages application - now you can send messages later and format text (underline, strikethrough, etc.).

iPhones with iOS 18 will feature Game Mode for enhanced gaming performance. In addition, the new operating system will allow users to transfer money simply by holding their smartphones close to each other.

Apple also presented the Apple unveiled VisionOS 2, the next-generation operating system for Vision Pro. In particular, the company added new gestures to the headset, and the picture became more detailed and pleasant. New features include turning regular photos into simulating 3D.