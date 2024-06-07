Gas chemical facility to boost river transport in Nenets Region

TASS, June 7. A gas chemical complex facility in the Nenets Autonomous Region will boost the Pechora River transport infrastructures, the region's Governor Yury Bezdudny told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The first project is RusChem, where investments are amazing - 210 billion rubles ($2.37 billion). We realize it is very important for us, because it pulls up the infrastructures, and not only them, it means also the Pechora's dredging, and an access channel. That means a port, a road to a new port, and a gas chemical facility, thus we are supporting this project, and the company enjoys all the incentives we offer, including, as a business resident of the Arctic Zone," the governor said.

RusChem is developing the Kumzhinskoye and Korovinskoye fields. The company has been designing a methanol production plant and a shipping terminal.

