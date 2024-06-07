International Environmental School in Arkhangelsk Region features 50 foreign students

ARKHANGELSK, June 7. /TASS/. The International Environmental Summer School in the Arkhangelsk Region featured 50 students from different countries, an organizer, Lyudmila Drachkova, head of the Department of Geography and Hydrometeorology at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU), told TASS.

The students have left for the Pinezhsky Nature Reserve for field research. One of the lecturers is well-known anthropologist Stanislav Drobyshevsky, she added.

"The International Summer School is for students who study natural sciences: biology, geography, ecology and other fields, and whose research topics are somehow related to the study of nature. Those are 50 students, foreign students, who have been studying natural sciences at NAFU. The participants' geography is quite wide: they represent Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and India. And a few participants have come directly from Uzbekistan. The Pinega Nature Reserve has been chosen for field work," she said.

The students will learn peculiarities of the ecosystem in Russia's high latitudes, ways to preserve biodiversity, and will discuss problems of the Arctic Region and the role of humans in the biosphere transformation. The Pinega Nature Reserve was organized to preserve and study a natural complex of the typical northern taiga and the unique karst landscapes of the Belomor-Kuloy plateau.

"The territory is a unique combination of the karst landscape and the northern taiga subzone, and the presence of unique Red Book species," she continued. "The students will be able to see their flowering right at this time."

Lectures and tours

At the nature reserve, the students will see the famous Pinega karst caves.

Some lecturers are world-class scientists.

On June 9, the students will present results of their projects. The Summer School may become an annual event.