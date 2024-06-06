Russia considers it hardly possible to reach oil demand peak in coming years — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The peak of oil demand is hardly possible in coming years due to growth of global economy and energy consumption, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We do not see the demand peak in the near future," he said.

Moscow shares OPEC’s view, which suggests doubling of global GDP in coming 20 years, Novak added.

