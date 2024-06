ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Avtovaz is going to produce about 3,000 Lada Aura cars this year, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We expect we will be able to produce about 3,000 automobiles this year," Sokolov said.

The vehicle will be produced later on at the same automobile conveyor where the Lada Vesta car is produced, with the rate of about five vehicles per hour.