EAEU regularly receives preferential trade requests — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is regularly receiving requests for preferential trade mode from new countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS in an interview.

"Our foreign partners regularly send us signals requesting to launch talks about a preferential trade regime. Such requests are carefully examined, potential prospects are studies, economic risks and benefits are weighed," he said on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the EAEU Treaty.

Pankin emphasized that the EAEU "has gained significant clout on the international arena."

"We have three free trade agreements - with Vietnam, Serbia and Iran, and two non-preferential agreements with China," he said. "Efforts have started to draft additional documents with Egypt, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. A signal to begin talks on a temporary trade agreement with Mongolia has also been sent."

The high-ranking Russian diplomat went on to say that the Eurasian Economic Commission has signed over 80 memorandums on mutual understanding or cooperation with various international and regional organizations, and governments of third states from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.