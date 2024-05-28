Gazprom starts gas, condensate production at Block 3A of Urengoy field

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Gazprom has initiated commercial production of natural gas and gas condensate on Block 3A of Achimov deposits in the Urengoy field after infrastructure commissioning.

Gazprom Neft acts as the Block 3A development operator. The new production facility will support annual supplies of up to 5 bln cubic meters of gas and 1.5 mln metric tons of gas condensate, the Russian holding said.

"The work with deep pools enables us to get extra volumes of hydrocarbons. This is natural gas for deliveries to consumers in Russia. These are liquid hydrocarbons that are a valuable feedstock for petrochemicals and refining," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.