Russia, Uzbekistan to increase turnover to $30 bln

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan agreed upon a new target in developing the trade turnover and intend to bring it to $30 bln, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We agreed together with esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich on a new target today - to achieve the trade turnover volume of $30 bln in the near term. The potential and all the opportunities to do this are in place," Mirziyoyev said.

To do so, "individual roadmaps with comprehensive measures were approved, including support measures for mutual supplies, phytosanitary and technical control of regulating, and opening of logistics hubs," the head of state added.