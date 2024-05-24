Russia and Belarus reach certain agreements in energy sector — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have reached certain agreements in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

"Energy is, indeed, one of the most important areas. We also spoke about it in detail in a limited format. There are certain agreements. I have no doubt that they will all be implemented," Putin said, speaking at the Russian-Belarusian negotiations in an expanded format.

The Russian President said that relevant instructions have been given to sort out the remaining issues. "These are actually details. There is nothing significant there. The consistent work of the enterprises in the fuel and energy sector will certainly be ensured," Putin said.

The head of state added that logistics and transport are also one of the absolute priorities.

"I mean that we need to restore and create new supply chains - both between ourselves and to help each other in order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of our enterprises, including those oriented to the markets of two countries and to the markets of third countries that want to work with us. There are quite a lot of such states," Putin concluded.