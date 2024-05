MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for May 24, 2024 at 90.2486 rubles, which is six kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator lowered the euro-to-ruble exchange rate by 2 kopecks to 97.8788 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has remained practically unchanged and amounted to 12.4266 rubles.