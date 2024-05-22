{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin permits voluntary liquidation of American Express Bank in Russia

The US American Express is the founder of the credit organization in the Russian Federation

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree permitting voluntary liquidation of American Express Bank in Russia. The document has been published on the official website of legal information.

"To permit activities held by American Express Bank Limited Liability Company on voluntary liquidation in accordance with the procedure provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

The US American Express is the founder of the credit organization in the Russian Federation. The bank has been operating in Russia since 2008.

By decree of August 5, 2022, Putin banned a number of transactions relating to the participation of foreigners from unfriendly countries in Russian companies. The restriction applies to transactions with securities of Russian firms owned by them, including the fuel and energy sector and production sharing agreements. Transactions are only possible upon receiving a special permission.

Mechanism of international priority development area in Far East to begin to work in 2025
State Duma deputies passed the bill defining the legal basis for the creation of a special type of priority development area, international priority development area in the Far Eastern Federal District, at the first reading at a plenary session in February
Read more
Liptsy to be outpost of Ukrainian defense in Kharkov Region due to its location — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, Russian troops control strategic heights in the Liptsy area, which enables them to keep under fire control the main roads around the settlement
Read more
Putin, Xi firmly said NO to Western diktat — expert
Alexey Maslov described as an important outcome China’s statement that it was meaningless to participate in the peace conference in Switzerland without Russia
Read more
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 95 areas over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 425 troops, a tank and two armored personnel carriers in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine cannot provide heavy vehicles to new recruits — Forbes
The universal mobilization has been repeatedly prolonged in Ukraine since February, 2022
Read more
EU escalates theft to status of foreign policy instrument — Russian envoy
"The EU deliberately resorted to an unprecedented step - theft of sovereign assets of a foreign state," Kirill Logvinov said
Read more
Press review: West's gameplan for iced Russian assets and Germany goes to bat for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 22nd
Read more
Kremlin sees nothing political in proposal to update Baltic Sea border
Dmitry Peskov underscored that the level of confrontation in the region required to take appropriate steps to ensure Russia's security
Read more
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said
Read more
Central Asian countries 'outraged' by West’s attempts to control them — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow has never objected to such communication platforms as "Central Asia +"
Read more
Ukrainian troops fire presumably six HIMARS rockets at downtown Lisichansk in LPR
Leonid Pasechnik said that first responders are working on site with medics providing all necessary aid to those injured
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell homes of Kharkov Region residents who refuse to evacuate — official
Vitaly Ganchev said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the villages while retreating, not knowing whether Russian troops were even there
Read more
Russian troops leveling out frontline in Kharkov area — local administration
The Ukrainian military is deploying reserves from "all areas it can draw" them, including the Kupyansk direction, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Over half of Russian companies will use domestic software by year end — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold
Read more
Zelensky hysterically demanded that Western countries "bring Russia to its knees" — Lavrov
The minister also called ridiculous the West's attempts to lure countries to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine and then address Russia with an ultimatum
Read more
Authorities evacuate over 10,800 people from Kharkov Region’s border areas
Oleg Sinegubov specified that civilians were being evacuated from the Bogodukhovsky, Kharkovsky and Chuguyevsky districts
Read more
Protests against military recruiters held in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region
A legislator in the Kherson Region, Yury Barbashov, noted that Ukrainian patriots are currently overwhelmed with worry as they realize "that this is agony and that the end is near"
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack damages railway track, power grid in Belgorod Region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov added that suburban train traffic has been suspended until technical faults are removed
Read more
Russian MP calls for responding to Ukraine’s drone attack by offensive on battlefield
Konstantin Zatulin did not rule that companies sustaining losses from Ukrainian drone attacks may file a collective damage claim against Ukraine
Read more
Medvedev warns 'neutral' countries against participating in Swiss summit on Ukraine
"We will remember that," the politician warned
Read more
Kiev recognizes regular arms supplies won’t tip balance on frontline — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the situation the Ukrainian soldiers find themselves in is "rather difficult"
Read more
France tests upgraded nuclear-capable ASMPA missile — armed forces minister
Sebastien Lecornu said that the launch "demonstrates their superiority and operational reliability"
Read more
Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners apply to join military
The bill allowing inmates to be mobilized was signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on May 17
Read more
Pentagon claims Russia put counterspace weapon into orbit last week
According to Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder, the new counterspace weapon was deployed into "the same orbit as a US government satellite"
Read more
All Russian aircraft to have Wi-Fi by 2028 — minister
As part of the plan, 737 low-orbit communications satellites will be put into orbit by 2030
Read more
Death of Iranian president delays nuclear talks, IAEA chief says
The IAEA director general visited Iran on May 6-7
Read more
EU blocking accounts of Rossotrudnichestvo, head of Russian culture body says
"Education projects in former Soviet republic are much more important to us," Yevgeny Primakov emphasized, referring to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, among other nations
Read more
Norway moves to recognize Palestinian state
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store stressed that "recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict"
Read more
Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning
143 out of 193 UN member nations, including Russia, had recognized Palestine
Read more
New BRICS members fitting in seamlessly — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the BRICS culture is about not getting bogged down in differences between member states, but moving forward in a positive direction
Read more
Romania not to deploy troops in Ukraine — president
Klaus Iohannis refused to comment on Romania possibly supplying Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Read more
Crowds gather for Raisi’s farewell ceremony in Iran’s Qom — TV
On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Read more
Russian air defenses down unmanned aerial vehicle over Bryansk Region
According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Zelensky claims his presidential terms not over yet
Under the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s five-year term ended on May 21
Read more
ICC decision rescues Netanyahu’s political career — Politico
It is reported that Benny Gantz is considered to be the politician who can end Netanyahu’s political career
Read more
Kiev’s top security official concedes slim odds of battlefield success
Alexander Litvinenko also pointed to Washington’s "absolutely unfair" ban on the Ukrainian army using American-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia
Read more
Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from Kharkov Region, brought to Russia — official
Vitaly Ganchev emphasized that the civilians evacuated from the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region had begun to apply for Russian citizenship
Read more
Pentagon admits Russian forces 'making gains' near Kharkov
"We do know that there are tens of thousands of Russian troops inside Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said
Read more
First humanitarian convoy dispatched to liberated part of Kharkov Region
Vitaly Ganchev noted that the access to settlements at the contact line for civilian personnel is restricted
Read more
Escalation of tensions worldwide also potentially dangerous in nuclear area — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "in-depth dialogue between the main players is now being rejected by the countries of the so-called collective West"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman echoes Putin’s stance on Zelensky’s legitimacy
The Russian leader voiced his position at a news conference in China
Read more
Risk of nuclear conflict at its highest in decades — statement of 23 countries
The statement emphasized that nuclear weapons make up 90% of the global stockpile of highly enriched uranium
Read more
Iranian drones spotted President Raisi’s helicopter crash site — top brass
The drone sent by the Turkish side to the presumed crash site "could not transmit the exact coordinates of the helicopter wreckage scene due to the absence of necessary terrain identification equipment because of clouds" and returned to Turkey, the General Staff said
Read more
Russia hopes Kakhovka HPP strike probe concerns HIMARS suppliers — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that not only the Zelensky regime was responsible for the strike on the Kakhovka HPP, but also the "Western sponsors who continue to supply long-range weapons to the ruling clique in Kiev"
Read more
Ukrainian army needs to triple recruitment to sustain defensive operations — media
"Indecision in Kiev over a new mobilization drive has left combat units severely undermanned," according to the report
Read more
Republicans accuse White House of sending aid to Kenyan forces instead of helping Kiev
"The administration is rushing to fund an undefined and indefinite engagement in Haiti without Congressional approval," Politico said
Read more
Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state — statement
The decision will come into force on May 28, according to the government’s website
Read more
Russian envoy slams countries ignoring Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant
During the presentation of national statements, a number of countries accused Russia of the situation around the nuclear facility
Read more
West alarmed over plummeting support for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
The press bureau drew attention to the fact that history has shown time and again that attempts to retain power using lies and intimidation do not work
Read more
EU won’t transfer income from frozen assets to Russia even after sanctions are lifted
According to the document, "the rules protecting sovereign assets are not applicable to these revenues"
Read more
Russian Uragan MLRS crew destroys Ukrainian platoon in attempt at counterattack
The Ukrainians sustained roughly 30 casualties in the Russian attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kremlin finds US reaction to ICC’s demand for Netanyahu arrest warrant 'curious'
"On the one hand, we [Russia] do not support it, but on the other hand, of course, we are monitoring the situation," Dmitry Peskov highlighted
Read more
Finland to ask for details of Russian military’s wish to clarify border in Baltic Sea
"Finns have no reasons to worry," Elina Valtonen said
Read more
Press review: Political fallout from Raisi's death and Zelensky's term officially over
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 21st
Read more
West’s attempts to wall off Russia not 'sign of great intelligence' — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, this way, the West is attempting "to control as much space as possible, using blackmail, threats, sanctions and ultimatums"
Read more
OMV admits Gazprom Export to halt supplying gas over payments to another company
Meanwhile, in the case of such a scenario, OGMT would still be able to supply its contractual customers with gas from alternative, non-Russian sources, the company noted
Read more
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
Read more
Russian troops destroy 30 Ukrainian army boats in Kherson area over past day
Fighters of the Battlegroup Dnepr were engaged in active defense on the left bank of the Dnieper River and delivered strikes at the enemy on the opposite bank
Read more
G7 does not rule out seizing Russian assets, not only revenues from them — Cameron
The UK foreign secretary noted that this week the G7 finance ministers will primarily discuss the use of revenues generated by Russian assets
Read more
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Read more
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 100 casualties in Russian artillery fire near Avdeyevka
The Russian artillery unit monitored the mission using the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
All civilians gone from Rabotino due to Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling — official
The settlement is still subjected to UAV and mortar attacks
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack ZNPP’s transport workshop via kamikaze drone
The city of Energodar, where the power plant is located, was attacked repeatedly in the past two days, with residential buildings and social facilities being targeted
Read more
Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Meanwhile, explosions took place in the city of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, the media reported without providing further details
Read more
Israeli PM Netanyahu says ICC Prosecutor Khan tries to 'demonize Israel'
Benjamin Netanyahu recalled that Israel supplied half million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Deploying Western troops to Ukraine to trigger world war — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungarians grew "tired of the attempts to drag all of Europe and even the entire world into the war"
Read more
German defense minister speaks up against any no-fly zones over Ukraine — agency
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit came out with similar statements
Read more
Poland against planting anti-personnel mines on border with Russia, Belarus — Tusk
"We are not planning to plant mines [at the border with Russia and Belarus]," the minister said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kleshcheyevka community in Donetsk area over past day — top brass
Russian troops moved deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted roughly 255 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day
Read more
Anything that comes out of Swiss conference on Ukraine trifling without Russia — Medvedev
"Clearly, the outcome of this get-together will be null and void: peace talks are never held with just one party to the conflict," the politician stressed
Read more
EU aid for Ukraine loses legitimacy together with Zelensky — French politician
According to the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s term as president expired on the night of May 21
Read more
Attack on Slovak PM signals Western shift to 'overt terrorism' — Russian intelligence
The SVR stressed that Western countries’ "insincere official wishes of good health for Fico conceal the true face of the globalist sect"
Read more
Ukrainians living aboard must return home to register with military recruitment office
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service
Read more
Three satellites of Rassvet-2 mission successfully orbited — Bureau 1440
Rassvet-2 is a space laboratory for experimental testing of technical solutions developed by Bureau 1440, which will form the basis of the target space system
Read more
Erpenbeck wins International Booker Prize for her novel Kairos
She will split the 50,000 pound sterling prize with translator Michael Hofmann
Read more
Ukraine trying to destroy Volchansk, military analyst says
Kiev conceded that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely challenging for the Ukrainian troops
Read more
Ukraine uses weapons of almost all NATO states against Russian civilians — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya called the information about the conflict in Ukraine, contained in UN Secretary General’s report on protection of civilians in armed conflict a "regrettable example of double standards"
Read more
Russia says its paratroopers seized Ukrainian strongpoint near Andreyevka
"Having demoralized the enemy with accurate strikes from grenade launchers and, having suppressed its firepower, the paratroopers under the cover of night entered the enemy stronghold," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Raisi's helicopter equipped with full navigation, foreign minister boarded last minute
The helicopter was piloted by Army pilots, not the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Read more
Around thousand Russians forced to leave Latvia due to discrimination — MFA
Konstantin Guz pointed out that since last June, a new version of the law on citizenship has been in effect in the republic
Read more
Putin urges more intensive promotion of Russian brands abroad
"As part of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS, we will definitely discuss the agency’s proposals on these topics," the president said
Read more
Military exercise on preparation, use of tactical nuclear weapons kicks off in Russia
"Under the order of the commander-in-chief, a military exercise involving practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in the Southern military district under the supervision of the General Staff," the ministry said
Read more
West uneasy about budding relations between Moscow, Beijing — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov is confident that "everyone is now assessing the political messages that were sent" during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China
Read more
China takes measures against US defense companies over Russia-related sanctions — MFA
The decision to impose retaliatory measures by China comes into force on May 22, 2024
Read more
Zelensky to extend election moratorium, his elimination by West likely — DPR lawmaker
Yelena Shishkina noted that Ukraine had seen usurpation of power - but not by Zelensky, who is not an independent political figure, but by the West
Read more
Russian Su-25 pilots destroy camouflaged enemy equipment, manpower
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Ukrainian special equipment and manpower were wiped out in the airstrike
Read more
Liberation of LPR’s Belogorovka to expand Russian offensive — expert
"This is an important tactical success, which allows us to approach one of the special military operation goals: the complete liberation of Russia’s new regions," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
US conducts behind-the-scenes work to undermine BRICS — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Washington rejects "everything that goes beyond the mono model of American leadership and American hegemony"
Read more
European, US strategy on Ukraine fails completely — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto added that the sanctions have had a major impact on the European economy, and that Western European countries, which are "super proud that they got rid of Russian energy resources," are actually buying them indirectly
Read more
Ireland set to announce recognition of Palestinian state on May 22
According to Reuters, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin will announce the initiative during a press briefing
Read more
Finland is following Russian Defense Ministry plans to specify border in Baltic Sea
According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "Russia has not been in contact with Finland on the matter"
Read more
China rejects US sanctions for ties with Russia, pledges to protect its companies — envoy
"China’s position on Ukraine has been just and objective," Liu Pengyu said
Read more
Palestinian sovereignty gains momentum with recognition from Ireland, Spain, Norway
According to the statement, the decision made by these three European countries was the culminating point of their desire to render "support to the Palestinian people in full compliance with the principles of international law"
Read more
US Congress considers sanctions against ICC — House Speaker Johnson
"The ICC has no authority over Israel or the United States, and today's baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash — Putin
The Russian leader described Raisi’s death as a big loss
Read more
Volume of investment in Volga car project will exceed $662 mln
Volga cars will be produced at the site of the Nizhny Novgorod automobile cluster, while the serial production will start in 2024 and from 2025 the production will be carried out in a full cycle mode
Read more
World to face new conflicts if Israel not stopped in Gaza — Erdogan
The Turkish president reiterated the need to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for crimes committed in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Starliner’s first crewed mission to ISS scrubbed yet again
The decision was made jointly with NASA due to a helium leak, Bloomberg reported
Read more
Idea of using US weapons for strikes on Russia comes from hotheads in Congress — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the general fairway of Washington's foreign policy is aimed at "provoking war to the last Ukrainian"
Read more