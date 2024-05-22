Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the MOEX Index added 0.47% to 3,444.64 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.36% to 1,203.6 points. The yuan exchange rate edged up by 0.01% to 12.409 rubles, the dollar slipped by 0.03% to 90.06 rubles, while the euro lost 0.12% to 97.78 rubles.

"Russia’s stock market was still optimistic thanks to demand for ‘dividend’ securities and good corporate news, and it ended trading higher," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

Oil prices went down, investment strategist at BCS World of Investment Alexander Bakhtin said, adding that demand for Gazprom securities was back. On Thursday, the meeting of Gazprom board of directors on dividends will be held. "Considering the latest recommendation by the government, it will hardly bring any surprises, though the behavior of the company’s heavy-weight shares may be volatile," he noted.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,400-3,500 points on May 23, while the dollar exchange rate - at 89.5-91.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,450-3,550 points on Thursday, the dollar to ruble pair is expected at 88.5-91 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 96.5-98 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.3-12.7 rubles.