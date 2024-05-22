Putin urges more intensive promotion of Russian brands abroad

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian brands and developments should be promoted more intensively on the international arena, and also created in cooperation with friendly countries, for example from BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

"We need to pursue the development of [joint] operations with friendly states - with those who want to work with us. Together we create products and innovations that are needed by citizens and the economies of our countries," the head of state noted.

"As part of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS, we will definitely discuss the agency’s proposals on these topics. We will develop a joint action plan for the future," the President promised.

"In general, I am asking the agency to more actively develop international partnerships, its areas of activity, and to participate in promoting the best Russian practices, brands, and projects in the world," Putin said.