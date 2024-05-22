Softline entering Middle Eastern market, opens hub in UAE

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian group of IT companies Softline is opening a hub in the United Arab Emirates, which in the future will allow it to offer Russian products and services throughout the Middle East, the group’s representative told TASS.

Softline managed to maintain its international expansion strategy even after the departure of the international part of the group.

Currently, the Russian group of companies already has a hub in Kazakhstan. A new representative office is opening in Dubai, and the main goal in the Middle East will be to promote its own products, services, as well as solutions from Russian vendors.

On the markets where it operates in the Middle East, Softline promises to provide a full range of IT services, that is, implementation, technical support.

The Middle East, the countries of the EAEU, Southeast Asia, as well as India, according to the company’s forecast, are "one of the priority points of international development, where domestic developers focus their attention and forecast revenue growth."

"In these territories there is currently no systemic player focused on promoting Russian IT solutions and forming the required centers of competence for domestic products that can fully engage in the support and implementation of projects," the company notes.

Together with opening new hubs in the Middle East and Central Asian regions in the future, Softline plans to increase staff in existing offices, said Alexander Rozhkov, director of international business development at Softline Group of Companies.