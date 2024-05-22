Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the green at the beginning of today’s trading on Wednesday, according to the trading data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, at the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.15% to 3,433.36 points, the RTS index amounted to 1,202.73 points (+0.29%).

As of 10:21 a.m. Moscow time, growth accelerated - the MOEX index rose to 3,446.31 points (+0.53%), and the RTS index went up by 0.34% to 1,203.49 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate at Moscow Exchange currency trading was 90.22 rubles (+0.18%), the euro rate was at around 97.97 rubles (+0.07%), the yuan rate was 12.429 rubles (+0.17%).