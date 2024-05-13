{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bank of Russia expects growth of prices on country’s non-energy export in midterm

According to the regulator’s forecast, the processes of adjustment and refocusing of supply directions will still be observed in 2024

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Central Bank expects prices on non-energy Russian exports to grow with moderate rates in the midterm, according to the regulator’s commentary to macroeconomic forecast.

"Prices on non-energy Russian exports will grow with moderate rates in accordance with global inflation in the midterm," the document said.

According to the regulator’s forecast, the processes of adjustment and refocusing of supply directions will still be observed in 2024, after which in 2025-2026 export will grow faster as supply chains and trade ties expand. "Meanwhile, in 2024, oil export will be limited by OPEC+ restrictions, while gas export will rise gradually in coming years as the Power of Siberia gas pipeline reaches its project capacity. Growth of global economy will support non-oil and gas export," according to the commentary.

Maximum influence of previous key rate hikes expected in Q2 2024 — Central Bank of Russia
New proinflation surprises from the side of economic activity will require a long period of maintaining tight monetary conditions, the regulator added
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Russia’s S-300PS in Tajikistan confirm combat readiness
In April, at a meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the CIS armed forces special attention was paid to the development of the joint communication and air defense systems
Putin proposes Belousov as Shoigu's replacement: what is known about cabinet reshuffle
Other heads of security ministries and services, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will retain their posts in the government
State Duma approves deputy prime ministers of the Russian government
On May 7, the day of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, the Russian government resigned, in accordance with the law
Kharkov authorities acknowledge advance of Russian troops
The head of the military administration cited the delay in Western arms deliveries as the reason for the Ukrainian forces' failures
Russia expects global bodies to impartially assess Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod — envoy
"We want an unbiased view of the events that are taking place," Rodion Miroshnik said
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Putin hears reports on `barbaric’ attack at Belgorod, gives all instructions — Kremlin
"All necessary instructions have been given," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as he condemned the latest missile attack on Belgorod as barbaric
Motor rifle troops in Urals receive upgraded T-72B3M tanks
The T-72B3M is a heavily upgraded version of the T-72 main battle tank
Ukraine shells Krasnodon in LPR due to Russia’s successes in Kharkov area — ruling party
"They think that they can intimidate us but we know that our victory is near," Ivan Sanayev noted
Ukraine’s shelling of civilians backfires, unites Russians against common enemy — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik cited as an example this March, when during the presidential election in Russia's regions bordering Ukraine the number of shellings increased significantly, especially in the Kursk Region
Five SBU agents sentenced to significant time in prison in Crimea for espionage — FSB
Five Ukrainian nationals, aged between 30 and 55, collected and transferred to SBU officers data about the deployment, number and itineraries of Russian troops in the special military operation zone, investigators established
Russian air defenses destroy two Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region
Russian Defense Ministry said that Another attempt by the Kiev regime to use fixed-wing drones to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled at about 1:30 p.m. Moscow time
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East
The pilot ejected and was not injured in the accident
One in two Germans believe Russia unlikely to attack NATO, poll shows
Only two percent of respondents are confident that the German army is well prepared to defend the country, while 39% believe the armed forces are in poor condition.
Ukrainian military redeploys reserves towards Kharkov
"Depending on the development of the situation the build-up of the group will continue," according to the report
Four Storm Shadow missiles, 12 Olkha rockets, 31 UAVs targeting Russia destroyed overnight
"Russian air defense forces on duty destroyed 12 Olkha rockets and 12 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, eight UAVs over the Kursk Region, four Storm Shadow missiles and seven UAVs over Crimea," the ministry noted
West attempted to disrupt Aeroflot flights to Mauritius — Russian Ambassador
The Western countries "stoop to nothing" in order to prevent other countries from developing relations with Russia, Konstantin Klimovsky said
US destroys Houthi drone over Gulf of Aden
The military noted that the drone posed an imminent threat to US and allied warships and commercial vessel's
Four Russian Emergencies Ministry employees injured in drone attack on DPR
Currently, the injured are in the hospital, being provided with the necessary medical care
Russia to restore peace in Donbass regardless of Zelensky’s attempts — MFA
Russia will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks, Maria Zakharova said
Polish diplomat fears Russian response should Warsaw decide to house NATO nukes
Warsaw should weigh joining the program should such a need arise for the alliance’s security architecture, Andrzej Szejna insisted
US veteran calls Washington’s decision to drop Elbe Day celebrations with Russia ‘dumb’
That was the last good link that we had, Frank Cohn said
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Fans banned from bringing Russian flags to IIHF World Championship matches
The tournament is taking place in the Czech Republic on May 10-26
Russian troops destroy over 30 Ukrainian observation posts in Kherson area over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 12 that Russian troops had inflicted roughly 50 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours
Poll reveals mixed feelings towards Internet in Russia
According to the survey, more than half of respondents (53%) do not consider the Internet to be a source of any danger
Russian robotic drone jammers shield evacuation groups in Ukraine operation
The innovation was prompted by the existence of gray zones in areas of combat operations that are dangerous for groups to evacuate wounded personnel, Denis Oslomenko noted
Battlegroup North liberates four settlements in Kharkov Region in past day
Russian air defenses also downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet
US top diplomat discusses developments in Rafah with Israeli defense minister
"The Secretary reaffirmed the US opposition to a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter," according to the US Department of State
Multiple deaths, at least 20 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod
At least eight people were reported to have been killed and 20 - wounded, including two children
Death toll in partially collapsed apartment building in Belgorod climbs to 15
Belgorod and its suburbs came under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces earlier on May 12
Russia urges OSCE to condemn Ukraine's criminal attack on Belgorod — mission
Russia’s mission to the OSCE said that "there should be no double standards or political filters at the OSCE when it comes to obviously brutal violations of international humanitarian law by the Kiev regime"
Global geopolitical situation may have serious implications for trade — expert
It is noted that further aggravation of the current situation may have serious implications for global trade
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Russian ombudswoman urges world to denounce terrorism in wake of Belgorod attack
Tatyana Moskalkova also said she had asked her counterpart in the Russian borderline region of Belgorod to give necessary assistance to those affected as she wished soonest recovery to people injured in the attack
Ukrainian commanders trading blame with each other over defeats near Kharkov — NYT
Many in Ukraine reportedly believe that their country’s situation in the conflict with Russia has significantly worsened
Putin approves structure of new government
According to his decree, the distribution of authority between deputy prime ministers has changed
Mercenaries’ flow to Ukraine declining — Business Insider
A half of coming mercenaries now is from Latin America, Carl Larson, a US veteran that participated in hostilities in Ukraine in summer 2022
Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume also stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on May 11
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian attack on LPR’s Krasnodon — governor
Leonid Pasechnik said that one of the components of the missile fired by the Ukrainian serviceme fell on a children's playground: "Fortunately, there were no people on it at that moment"
Press review: Russia installs new defense minister and Ukrainian terror in Belgorod
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 13th
Putin’s decision to appoint Belousov as Russia’s defense chief explained by Kremlin
"On the battlefield today, the winner is the one who is more open to innovation <…>. Therefore, at this stage, the president has made a decision for a civilian to head the Defense Ministry," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Section of high-rise residential building collapses in Belgorod
Five people suffered injuries
Russian forces down drones over Lipetsk Region, fire breaks out at power plant
An air raid alert has been introduced in the Lipetsk Region at 3:49 a.m. Moscow time (0:49 a.m. GMT)
Putin relieves Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev of duty
The announcement about Nikolay Patrushev’s new post will be made shortly, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Search and rescue operations over at partially collapsed residential building in Belgorod
Seventeen people were rescued, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Russia ready to assist flood-hit Afghanistan — diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed sincere condolences to the Afghan people over the natural disaster
Russian official lauds defense industry as world’s most powerful in basic arms output
Denis Manturov noted that the geopolitical situation was prompting the need constantly to improve operational characteristics of armaments and military hardware
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Several explosions heard in Belgorod after civil defense sirens start to wail again
Rescuers clearing the rubble of a partially collapsed ten-storey building in the city had to once again pause the rescue and recovery effort and take cover in a nearby shelter
Russia’s offensive near Kharkov to put Ukrainian reserves under more stress — expert
Mick Ryan suggested that Russia intends to form buffer zones "in Ukraine itself" to prevent potential Ukrainian long-range attacks
Russia launches program to assist veterans in returning to civilian life
Army General Alexander Dvornikov added that heroes of the special operation will participate in military-patriotic events engaging young people
Switzerland conference on Ukraine aims to issue ultimatum to Russia — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that "the conference has long been the talk of all those who are trying to defeat Russia on the battlefield"
Ex-Yandex employee detained for state treason, sponsoring Ukraine — FSB
According to the FSB, he subsequently left Russia while hiding from partial mobilization
Top British diplomat concerned about potential Russian advance in Kharkov Region
The West expects the Ukrainian army to be able to stand its ground this year
Putin nominates Boris Kovalchuk as head of Accounts Chamber
The nomination is yet to be approved by the Federation Council
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Rusagro posts 68% drop in net profit under IFRS for Q1
Net debt totaled $683 mln as of March 31, 2024
Russian troops wipe out 10 pieces of Western armor in DPR
It is noted that the number of destroyed Western armored vehicles could be considerably larger
National project on labor efficiency to cover at least 40% of enterprises by 2030 — Novak
According to the minister, it is planned to involve 100% of state and municipal enterprises of the social area in the project on growth of labor efficiency
France sends outdated missiles to Kiev in move to save money, expert believes
However, these missile systems should not be underestimated as they are high-precision weapons that have an operational range of up to 560 kilometers, depending on specific modification, Alexander Stepanov said
Ukraine’s military redeploying reserves to Kharkov from DPR
It is reported that currently, several Ukrainian army brigades are stationed in Krasnoarmeisk
Russia’s new Security Council secretary to assume senior posts in other bodies
Dmitry Peskov said that the new structure of the Russian executive branch places the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, under direct subordination of the Russian presiden
North Korean delegation arrives in Russia’s Primorsky Region — news agency
Bilateral exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified since the second half of 2012
Kiev tried to kill Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov, The New York Times says
According to the daily, Kiev allegedly launched the attack when Gerasimov was on the front line
Russia remaining second largest supplier of LNG to Spain
In the first four months of 2024, Madrid purchased 26,854 GWh of gas from Russia, according to data provided by Spanish energy company Enagas
Swiss singer wins Eurovision 2024 contest
Nemo Mettler won with The Code song
Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin
The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect
Police in Tbilisi starts dispersing protesters near Georgian Parliament’s building
Protestors refuse to follow the instructions of the police, a TASS correspondent reported
Ukraine replaces Kharkov group commander for second time in two months
Mikhail Drapaty, who continues to be a deputy chef of the general staff, replaced former Kharkov group commander, Yury Galushkin, who was appointed to the post in early April 2024 to succeed Andrey Gritskov
Poland cancels talks with Ukraine over corruption allegations
It is reported that the Polish Agriculture Ministry failed to solve all the problems of the farmers, which led to their mass protests
Russian budget deficit preliminarily totals $16 bln in January-April — finance ministry
"The built-in parameterization of the revenue base and expenditure commitments of federal budget ensures the primary structural balance starting 2025 in accordance with fiscal rule parameters," the report said
Gerasimov to continue his duties as chief of Russian General Staff — Kremlin spokesman
"The military component has always been a prerogative of the Chief of General Staff, and he will continue his duties. In this sense, no changes are expected at this point," Dmitry Peskov said
Lawmakers support all candidates to Russia’s new government — first deputy speaker
In Zhukov’s words, the candidates "demonstrated their competence, as well as clear understanding of their duties in the government"
US forms new anti-China, anti-Russia proxy alliances in APR — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the Pentagon has formed a kind of strike group comprising Japan, the Philippines and Australia, which includes high-accuracy and long-range weapons systems and components of the US missile defense and air defenses
Russia to enter new promising markets for growth of non-resource-based exports
Growth of labor efficiency is the key factor for Russia to become one of the world’s top four economies, Alexander Novak noted
Egypt decides to join South Africa’s UN court case against Israel
Egypt called on the Jewish state to "implement the ICJ’s provisional measures ordering Israel to ensure the entry of enough humanitarian aid to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip"
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Russian National Guard uncovers nationalists’ weapons in Kharkov, Zaporozhye Regions
It was noted that during clashes in one of the communities in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian National Guard senior lieutenant N. Perkov eliminated two nationalists from the adversary’s sabotage and reconnaissance group
Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Russian National Guard to ensure that perpetrators of Belgorod attack face retribution
Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on Sunday
At least 11 Belgorod residents killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day
According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, 25 people have been injured in the city over the past 24 hours, of whom three have been taken to hospital
Russian forces repelled 15 Ukrainian attacks over past week, analyst says
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian forces destroyed six tanks, including two Leopard tanks, as well as over 40 different vehicles, including armored vehicles, field artillery guns and three counter-battery stations during the abovementioned period
FSB says Ukrainians attempted to attack May 9 crowds in Mariupol using drones
In all, more than 300 Ukrainian drones have been jammed over five large cities in the DPR over the past week
Black Sea Fleet makes invaluable contribution to routing Ukrainian army, says Crimean head
Sergey Aksyonov congratulated Fleet commanders, service members and veterans on Black Sea Fleet Day and wished them "good health, prosperity and new successes in serving the Fatherland and our quickest victory!"
Mauritius working on Mir system introduction — Russian Ambassador
Mir cards are now accepted in nine countries but operations of the system are limited in six of them
NATO unable to prevent GPS jamming in Baltic region — retired Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak said he believes Russia is involved in the suppression of the GPS signal over the Baltic Sea to "test the alliance's reaction"
Ukraine fires at least three ATACMS missiles at LPR’s Krasnodon — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that emergency services, the National Guard and the Interior Ministry were working at the scene "to protect civilians"
Death toll in partial building collapse in Belgorod climbs to 11
Earlier reports said 10 people were missing and being searched for as a section of the building collapsed following a Ukrainian attack
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Kharkov regions aspiring to join Russia — interim administration
According to Head of the Kharkov Region’s interim civil administration Vitaly Ganchev, residents are already making numerous enquiries about receiving the Russian citizenship
Kiev describes situation in Volchansk as extremely challenging
According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "fierce fighting" is taking place in the Kharkov Region
Federation Council holds consultations on Belousov's candidacy for top defense official
As the press service of the upper chamber of the parliament explained, the Federation Council will not make any public statements about the candidates based on the results of the consultations
Conference in Switzerland pointless without Russia — Turkish diplomatic source
"However, the talks’ success will rest on Kiev’s willingness to hold dialogue, which is absent judging by the recent statements by Ukrainian leaders," the source added
West may benefit from Zelensky’s elimination to put blame on Russia — DPR head
US ready to do utmost relieving Kiev of responsibility for atrocities — Russian ambassador
"The reaction of American officials to the deadly strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on residential areas, or rather the absence of even a hint of condolences, is very telling," Anatoly Antonov said
Swedish PM allows for presence of nuclear arms stateside in wartime
Ulf Kristersson answered a question on there being no official ban on nuclear arms in a bilateral defense cooperation agreement with the US, even though such a ban is in effect in Norway and Finland
