MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The MOEX index grew by 0.12% to 3,431.84 points and the RTS index fell by 0.4% to 1,180.27 points on Wednesday.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down growth to 0.1% and reached 3,431.12 points, the RTS index was trading at 1,179.58 points (-0.46%).

By 10:18 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.61% to 91.67 rubles, the euro was at 98.85 rubles (+0.02%), and the yuan rose by 0.1% to 12.6 rubles.