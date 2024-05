MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange announced a discrete auction for Qiwi receipts after their growth by more than 20%, the trading platform said on its website.

Prices surged amid the court decision refusing to recognize the sale and purchase contract for shares in Qiwi as invalid for the Deposit Insurance Agency.

Qiwi stocks gained 21.55% earlier and climbed to 220 rubles ($2.4) per security.