MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry has revised upward its inflation outlook for 2024 from 4.5% stated earlier, an official spokesperson of the ministry told reporters.

"Inflation is expected to be 5.1% as of 2024 year-end," he said.

The indicator is expected to stabilize at the level of 4% by 2025 and such dynamics will remain until 2027, the ministry forecasts.