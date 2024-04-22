Qiwi projects $247 mln loss over sale of Russian assets

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The international company Qiwi plc, which owns former assets of the Qiwi group outside Russia, projects 22.7 bln rubles ($247 mln) loss in 2024 due to deal on sale of Russian business, the company reported with reference to its preliminary estimates.

Moreover, Qiwi plc acknowledged impairment by 14.4 bln rubles ($155 mln) in 2023 due to the same reason. However, the group still seeks for Nasdaq listing, which has been suspended for two years already, and it plans to confirm the lack of violations on its side through the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).