Russian economy to see serious structural changes — presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Major structural changes will take place in the Russian economy in the near time, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the young entrepreneurs forum.

"Several serious structural changes will occur in the economy now and each such structural change means opportunities, opportunities for self-realization," Oreshkin said.

"The first one is the technology agenda, the very large one, with huge demands for our own small, medium and large solutions. This is relying on own technology platforms," he noted.

Refocusing of development geography is another structural change in the national economy, the presidential aide stressed. "The geographic structure of economic development will change. This is the turn to the East, everything related to development of major transport logistical corridors. This is a serious change of the balance between large cities, small towns and villages because of Internet, marketplaces and logistics penetration. The opportunity of doing business all over the country is becoming more accessible," Oreshkin said.

Development of the internal market is the third structural case, the official said. Booming development is expected in a number of sectors. "Tourism, which accumulates several industries, should double in terms of its contribution to GDP under the plan currently stipulated," Oreshkin added.