Uzbekistan and Russia working to lift barriers to growth of trade — Uzbek deputy PM

TASHKENT, April 22. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Russia are consistently working on elimination of barriers to the further growth of trade turnover between the two countries, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev said.

"In order to further increase trade turnover, we are constantly carrying out systematic work to mutually eliminate barriers in this area," he said at the opening of the Innoprom. Central Asia exhibition, which is underway in Tashkent on April 22-24.

Khojaev added that Uzbekistan intends to create a favorable investment climate for Russian companies.

"We will continue to support joint business projects, as well as create all the necessary conditions for our partners and investors," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Uzbekistan is interested in attracting Russian companies from the agricultural and industrial sector.

In 2021, the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, which has been held in Russia since 2010, was held abroad for the first time - in Uzbekistan. The fourth international exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia is held in Tashkent from April 22 to 24. More than 400 companies from 27 countries are represented at the forum. The sponsors of the exhibition are the Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan and Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry.