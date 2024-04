BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. China imported 1.648 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia between January and March 2024, a 2% rise from the same period last year, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Russia was the fourth largest LNG supplier to China after Australia (6.3 mln tons), Qatar (5.2 mln tons) and Malaysia (2.3 mln tons).