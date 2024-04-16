Russian Economy Ministry may improve 2024 GDP estimate in new forecast

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development may revise upward the current national GDP estimate for 2024, department director Lev Denisov said through the press service.

"We are currently finalizing preparations of scenario conditions of the forecast. The current estimate of the official GDP forecast for 2024 can be revised upward, considering the confident economic growth in early 2024," he said.

According to the official macroeconomic outlook of the Ministry of Economic Development released in 2023, Russian GDP is expected to grow within 2.3% in 2024-2025 and 2.2% in 2026.