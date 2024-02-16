Industrial production in EAEU up 3.7% in 2023

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Industrial production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 3.7% in 2023 compared with 2022, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said in a statement.

"Industrial output in the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 103.7% in January-December 2023 compared with January-December 2022. Growth of industrial production was registered in Belarus - by 7.7%, in Kazakhstan - by 4.3%, in Armenia - by 4.1%, in Russia - by 3.5%, in Kyrgyzstan - by 2.7%," the statement reads.

Output in manufacturing rose by 7.4%, in power supply, gas and steam supply, air conditioning - by 0.3%, the Commission added. That said, output decreased, in particular, in the mineral industry and quarry development - by 0.6%.