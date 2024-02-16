Putin updates national AI development strategy until 2030

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to update the national strategy of developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies until 2030.

According to the document, around 40 pages of various amendments and additions have been introduced into the document.

The first version of the document was approved by a presidential decree in 2019. It outlines the basic principles, goals and priorities of AI development and use, as well as declares support to scientific research, personnel training and other related issues.

One of the additions points out that "the shift in the economic situation, unilateral restrictive measures introduced by unfriendly countries and other changes on the market, which occurred in 2022-2023, have determined new challenges for the Russian Federation."

These challenges include lack of data processing capacities, insufficient development of domestic AI solutions, lack of skilled personnel and innovative research in the AI sector and other issues.

The document also mentions "the decision to restrict access to AI technologies, caused by unfair competition on the part of unfriendly foreign countries" and other "additional international barriers that impede the development of AI technologies in Russia."

Main figures

The document estimates that by 2030, the total annual volume of services rendered in the AI development and operation sector should reach at least 60 billion rubles (around $656 million at the current exchange rate), compared to 12 billion rubles (around $131 million at the current exchange rate) in 2022.

The annual number of university graduates specializing in AI technologies is to grow from 3,000 people to to 15,500 people over the same period.

"The citizens’ level of trust in AI technologies should grow to no less than 80% by 2030, compared to 55% in 2022," the decree says.