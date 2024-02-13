Russian stock indices MOEX and RTS slightly up on Tuesday

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed a moderate growth on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 0.19% to 3,254.60 points, and the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.19% to 1,123.08 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.04% to 12.56 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate was down by 0.007% to 91.30 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate dropped by 0.54% to 97.78 rubles.

Oil prices, despite the sharp strengthening of the global dollar, remained above $82 per barrel Brent.

"Oil [price] is fueled by tensions in the Middle East, while most other commodity prices sank amid a jump in the DXY index to 104.8 points. Global risk appetite was pressured by the January CPI (consumer price index - TASS) of the United States. Annual price growth rates remained at 3.9%, while analysts expected a decrease to 3.7%. Global stock indices plunged into negative zone - inflationary pressure means the prospect of a longer period of tight monetary policy," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

On Tuesday, the growth leaders at the end of the session were Qiwi shares (+5.01%), ordinary shares of Rostelecom (+4.77%), Yandex securities (+4.50%), shares of Cherkizovo (+2. 72%), VK papers (+2.50%), X5 Retail Group receipts (+2.20%), Ozon papers (+1.59%). Qiwi shares rose on Tuesday without obvious fundamental signals.

The decline leaders were shares of M.Video (-1.65%),securities of Aeroflot (-1%), shares of En+ Group (-0.95%), shares of MMC Norilsk Nickel (-0.64%), securities of Rusal (-0.61%), NLMK securities (-0.53%).

As BCS World of investments expects, on Wednesday, February 14, the MOEXC index wll be 3,175-3,275 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 90.5-92.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will remain in the range of 3,200-3,300 points. The dollar-to-ruble rate may fluctuate in the range of 90-92 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate - in the range of 97-99 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate - in the range of 12.3-12.8 rubles.