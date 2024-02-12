Share of friendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade surpasses 75% in 2023 — ICC Russia

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The share of friendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade totaled over 75% in 2023, with Moscow having fast refocused supplies from the West to the East, Secretary General at ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Russia Tatiana Monaghan said.

"In 2023, the share of friendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade increased and totaled over 75%. Here we can obviously be happy about the fact that we managed to refocus supplies from the West to the East fairly fast without serious losses," she told reporters.

According to ICC Russia’s presentation, around 95% of payments on Chinese and Indian directions were made in national currencies in 2023, while China became Russia’s key trade partner (29% of trade turnover).