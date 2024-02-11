National currencies account for 92% of transactions between Russia, Belarus — ambassador

MINSK, February 11. /TASS/. National currencies accounted for 92% of transactions between Russia and Belarus in 2023, Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoy said.

"Ninety-two percent of transactions last year were made in national currencies - Russian and Belarusian rubles. This is a big figure. We have never had such figures," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

According to the Belarusian diplomat, Belarus’ exports to Russia grew by $8.5 billion in the past two years. "This is a brilliant result," he noted, adding that a major factor in this sphere is logistics.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchanko said earlier that trade between Belarus and Russia had grown by six percent in 2023 to reach some $53 billion.