Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics by the end of weeks’ trading on the Moscow Exchange.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index added 0.02% and amounted to 3,242.38 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.23% to 1,122.38 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate added 0.006% reaching 12.56 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate was up by 0.17% to 91.02 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate climbed 0.21%, to 98.12 rubles.

"Neither the weakness of the ruble nor the rise in oil prices could encourage investors to actively buy. Apparently, the approach of the weekend had an impact. In addition, we can observe the completion of a local correction in a number of instruments after a wave of growth," said the investment strategist at BCS World investments" Alexander Bakhtin.

The external background turned out to be calm. "China’s stock exchanges were closed until the end of next week due to the celebration of the Chinese New Year. The January consumer price index (CPI) in Germany coincided with the forecast," the expert added.

On Friday, the growth leaders on the stock market were preferred shares of Bashneft (+2.9%) in anticipation of good dividends for 2023, suggested Natalya Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global. The leaders in decline were shares of the energy company DEK (-2.7%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on Monday, February 12, the MOEX Index can vary between 3,200 and 3,300 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 90-92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on Monday the MOEX index may remain in the corridor of 3,200-3,300 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate pair may move in the range of 89-91 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 97-99 rubles.