Russian meat exports may grow to $2 bln in 2023 — Miratorg

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian exports of meat and meat products (including finished goods) may gain 17.5% year on year and hit $2 bln in 2023, according to a presentation made by President of the Russian agricultural holding Miratorg Viktor Linnik at the plenary session of Agriculture Day at the Russia Expo forum.

"In monetary terms, exports of meat and meat products (finished goods included) may reach $2 bln in 2023 (+17.5% against 2022)," the presentation indicates.

Meat and meat products exports totaled 691,000 metric tons in 2022 and are estimated to be 800,000 metric tons in 2023.

At the same time, Russia imported 578,000 metric tons of meat and meat products in 2022. Imports are estimated at 640,000 metric tons in the last year.

The International Russia Expo is running from November 4, 2023 to April 12, 2024 in Moscow. Its goal is to demonstrate Russia’s major achievements in various sectors of the economy, with all 89 Russian regions participating. TASS is the general information agency of the Forum.