India wants to acquire assets on oil production in Russia — minister

GOA /India/, February 8. /TASS/. India is discussing a lot of energy projects with Russia and it wants to acquire assets on oil production in the country, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in an interview with TASS, adding that there are also Russian companies interested in expanding their participation in refining in India.

"A lot of [energy] projects are being discussed," he said on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2024.

"There are Russian companies interested in expanding their participation in our refining. There are Indian companies willing to acquire assets on oil production in Russia," the minister added.

The sides will continue discussing energy projects in New Delhi, Puri noted.

The India Energy Week 2024 forum dedicated to energy security and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is running in India’s Goa. Representatives of oil and gas sectors of dozens of countries participate in the event. Organizers expect at least 35,000 visitors. Specialized pavilions of six countries including Russia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, work at the conference.