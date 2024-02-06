Russia's electricity consumption rises by 1.4% in 2023 to 1.139 trillion kWh

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia in 2023 rose by 1.4% to 1.139 trillion kWh, according to a presentation of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Electricity generation in Russia in 2023 increased by 1.1% to 1.151 trillion kWh. At the end of 2023, installed capacity increased by 0.3% to 254.3 GW.

Electricity generation at wind power plants in 2023 amounted to 6.3 bln kWh compared to 5.5 bln kWh a year earlier, at solar stations - 2.6 bln kWh compared to 2.5 bln kWh in 2022.