Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.01% to 3,226.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.57% to 1,123.72 points. The yuan exchange rate slipped by 0.063% to 12.55 rubles, the dollar lost 0.48% to 90.57 rubles, while the euro went down by 1.15% to 97.14 rubles.

"The strengthening of the ruble, the oil’s price weakness and the market’s general negative environment hindered investors’ demand deferred from the end of last week due to fears of risks over the weekend," Investment Strategist at BCS World of Investment Alexander Bakhtin said.

The intensified geopolitical pressure was an additional pressing factor as Western media reported that new anti-Russia sanctions might be imposed in February, the expert added.

BCS World of Investment projects expects the MOEX Index at 3,150-3,250 points on February 6, while the dollar exchange rate - at 88.5-91.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,200-3,300 points on Tuesday, the dollar to ruble pair is expected at 89-91 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 96-98 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.3-12.8 rubles.