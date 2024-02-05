EAEU clearly defined strategy until 2045 — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has clearly defined the strategy for cooperation between the member states of the association until 2045, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with TASS.

"In my opinion, what is much more important is not how we feel about the development of the EAEU after the past ten years, but how we feel about the future, about the next decade. Obvious evidence of this is, for example, the signing by the heads of the five member states of the Declaration on the further development of economic processes within the EAEU until 2030 and for the period until 2045 - ‘The Eurasian Economic Path’," he said.

"This strategic document clearly defined the future of cooperation between the states of the union in the most important current areas," the diplomat said, emphasizing that completing the assigned tasks will benefit economies, improve population well-being, and create the best conditions for the EAEU countries' business communities.

The EAEU is an international economic integration organization, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Cuba, Moldova and Uzbekistan have observer status.