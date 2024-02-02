Fish catch in Russia rises by 16% to 408,000 tons in January 2024

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Fish catch in Russia has exceeded 408,000 tons since the beginning of 2024, which is 16% higher than the figure for the same period last year, the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) reported.

"Russian fishing industry worked hard in the first month of 2024, producing more than 408,000 tons. The dynamics of the catch saw additional 16% compared to last year," the report said.

According to the department, the main contribution was provided by fishermen of the Far East, where 367,000 tons were produced, which is 8% more than a year earlier. In addition, enterprises of the Azov-Black Sea basin achieved good results, producing 5,300 tons - an increase of 37% compared to last year.

"All types of fish are in demand on the domestic market and serve as raw materials for the production of a wide range of fish products: from frozen to canned," the Agency noted.