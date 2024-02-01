Australian court decision not affecting Rusal’s operations — company

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The decision of the Federal Court of Australia to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Rusal against Rio Tinto on restoring access to feedstock supplies does not influence current operations of the Russian aluminum producer, Rusal told TASS.

"It should be stressed that this court judgment does not deprives Rusal of the ownership title to the stake in this asset. This also does not affect current global operations of Rusal," a company’s spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing a Rio Tinto’s spokesman, that Federal Court of Australia dismissed the action filed by Rusal against Rio Tinto for restoring access to feedstock supplies from Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL).

Rusal is disappointed by the court’s decision and is examining it, the company told TASS. "We have 28 days to file an appeal," the company’s spokesperson added.

Rusal holds 20% in QAL and Rio Tinto has the stake of 80%. In April 2023, Rio Tinto stated that it had obtained full control over the asset but the Russian company believes that Rio Tinto breached its commitments and has no sufficient grounds for such control.