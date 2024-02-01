Moldova, Romania and Ukraine start discussing gas reverse expansion

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Operators of gas transport systems of Moldova, Romania and Ukraine initiated discussions of the project on expanding the reverse capacity of the Trans-Balkan Pipeline, the press service of the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transport System said.

"The Operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system starts public consultations on expanding the reverse capacity of the Trans-Balkan pipeline within the framework of a new (expanded) capacity procedure together with operators of gas transmission systems of Romania and the Republic of Moldova," the Ukrainian operator said on its website.

The project provides for creation of guaranteed capacity in directions from Romania to Ukraine and from Moldova to Ukraine. The parties started consultations on design documents. The project is based on the estimate of the market demand for capacity increase for inter-state connection points performed by operators last year.

Discussions are started to implement the memorandum on creation of the South-North Corridor or the Vertical Corridor. The document was signed by Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The initiative anticipates pooling capacities of Hellenic LNG terminals, the Trans-Balkan pipeline and Ukrainian gas storages.