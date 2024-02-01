Exports of Russian grain reach 38.5 mln tons in 2024

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian grain exports since the beginning of the current agricultural year (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024) amounted to 38.5 ln tons, which is 23% higher than the figure for the same period last season, the Union of Grain Exporters reported according to preliminary January results.

"According to preliminary results in January, Russian grain exports since the beginning of the season amounted to 38.5 mln tons (+23% compared to the previous year)," the statement said.

The Union added that according to preliminary results in January, Russian wheat exports since the beginning of the season amounted to 29.5 mln tons, which is 13% higher than the same period last season.

It was noted that Turkey became the main importer of grain and wheat from Russia. The top five grain importers from Russia also included Iran, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia. The top five wheat importers, in addition to Turkey, included countries such as Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Algeria.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the projected grain exports in the current agricultural year of at least 65 mln tons. At the end of November, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia could export more than 65 mln tons of grain based on the results of the current season.