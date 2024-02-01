Price of Russian gas for Moldova to decrease to $354 per 1,000 cubic meters in February

CHISINAU, February 1. /TASS/. The price of Russian gas exported to Moldova will go down in February 2024 to $354 from $378 per 1,000 cubic meters, Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban reported.

"The purchase value of natural gas supplied by Gazprom to the Republic of Moldova in February, with heat value considered, will total $354.34 per 1,000 cubic meters," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the whole volume of gas from the Russian supplier would be delivered to Tiraspoltransgas company (Transnistria).

In 2022, Gazprom, which was previously the only gas supplier to the republic, reduced its daily supply by 30%. The Russian company explained this by technical problems related to the restriction of transit through Ukraine, but Chisinau blamed the crisis on the Russian gas holding. Starting December 2022 right-bank Moldova had to switch fully to buying fuel from European suppliers. Russian gas in Transnistria is also used to generate electricity at the Moldavskaya regional power plant, the main buyer of which is Moldova.