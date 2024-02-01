OPEC+ monitoring has reviewed crude oil production data for November, December 2023

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has reviewed the crude oil production data for November and December 2023 during a meeting via videoconference and noted the high conformity for participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries of the agreement, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for April 3, 2024.

The committee will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided upon on June 4, 2023, and the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries in April 2023, as well as the subsequent adjustments in November 2023, the cartel said, adding that the committee will also continue to closely assess market conditions.

A source also told TASS that no decisions on change of oil production plan by OPEC+ nations were reviewed.