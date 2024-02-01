Problems of Russian clients in Turkish banks related to US pressure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of the problems faced by Russian companies and individuals in Turkish banks and is in contact with Ankara on the issue, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, we are aware [of the difficulties for Russian clients in Turkish banks]. We are conducting an active dialogue with our Turkish partners and colleagues, discussing these problems," Peskov said.

He said the source of these problems was clear: "They are caused by completely unprecedented, open and aggressive pressure, which is being exerted first of all by representatives of the United States on Turkey, Turkish companies, including financial ones."

"We are in talks [with Turkey]. There is an awareness that such pressure should not impede the development of our collaboration, our bilateral relations, which serve the interests of the peoples of the two nations. We are looking for mutually acceptable solutions," Peskov said.