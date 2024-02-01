Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.19% to 3,220.43 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.02% to 1,125.88 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.37% at 3,226.15 points, while the RTS was up by 0.22% at 1,128.06 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.09% at 90.09 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.37% at 97.21 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.09% at 12.513 rubles.