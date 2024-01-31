GDP of CIS countries grows by 3.2% over 2023 — official

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of member-states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) stood at 3.2% over 2023, deputy secretary-general of CIS Denis Trefilov said.

"The incremental growth of the gross domestic product amounted to 3.2% last year. The industrial products output moved by 3.6%. Cargo traffic and retail trade increased by almost 6%," Trefilov said.

CIS economies are showing steady growth, despite the unstable international situation and the sanctions pressure, the official noted. Activities in different areas will be expanded to preserve these trends, he added.